Dems To Introduce Bill Requiring Men Call Police When They 'Release Sperm From Their Testicles'

A pair of Georgia Democrat lawmakers are planning to introduce a bill that would require men to call police when they ejaculate, and classify unprotected sex as “aggravated assault” on the men’s part.

State Reps. Dar’shun Kendrick, of Lithonia, and Park Cannon, of Atlanta are putting forward a “testicular bill of rights” in protest of Georgia’s House passing a bill preventing abortions once a heartbeat is detected in the womb.

“Introducing my ‘testicular bill of rights’ legislative package. You want some regulation of bodies and choice? Done!” Kendrick tweeted on Monday.

Ggggooooodddd morning! Introducing my "testicular bill of rights" legislative package. You want some regulation of bodies and choice? Done! pic.twitter.com/5E8HBRSc9l — Dar'shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) March 11, 2019

Kendrick and Cannon’s bill would “require men who are age 55 and older to ‘immediately report to the county sheriff or local law enforcement agency’ when he ‘releases sperm from his testicles,'” reported The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“This bill helps men who are well past reproductive age to self report when they willfully engage in conception,” Cannon said.

The measure would require a men to obtain permission from their sexual partners before obtaining any prescriptions for erectile dysfunction medication.

Additionally, it would outlaw vasectomy procedures, require a “24 hour waiting period” to buy sex toys or pornography, and mandate DNA tests to determine the father at six weeks into a pregnancy.

The move is a political ploy as it has little chance of passing Georgia’s House or Senate.

This bill and the pro-life bill passed by the Georgia House are in stark contrast with each other, as Bill 481’s goal is to protect the lives of unborn babies, whereas this bill simply limits the rights of men in a belittling fashion.

