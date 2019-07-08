Dems to Prioritize Probes of Migrant Detention Centers

Image Credits: Christ Chavez/Getty Images.

Congress left town last month for its Independence Day vacation on a bipartisan high note, having passed a $4.6 billion spending bill to rush humanitarian aid to the U.S.-Mexico border.

All of that goodwill has now faded.

Tom Cooper/Getty Images

Lawmakers return to Washington this week more divided than ever and facing a series of new immigration policy crises, with an urgency to troubling conditions at the border for illegal immigrants, with President Trump sparking a clash over the 2020 census, and with the Homeland Security Department preparing a round of deportations of illegal immigrant families.

Read more


The communist overthrow of America looms on the horizon.


Related Articles

DOJ Forms New Team to Handle 2020 Census-Related Cases

DOJ Forms New Team to Handle 2020 Census-Related Cases

Government
Comments
AOC, Ilhan Omar Hit Back at Pelosi Over 'Twitter World' Comments

AOC, Ilhan Omar Hit Back at Pelosi Over ‘Twitter World’ Comments

Government
Comments

Trump: Deportation Raids For Illegal Immigrants Starting ‘Fairly Soon’

Government
comments

Price Controls Make Life Miserable for New Yorkers

Government
comments

Trump Team Works Overtime to Add Citizenship Question to Census

Government
comments

Comments