Dems to Prioritize Probes of Migrant Detention Centers

Congress left town last month for its Independence Day vacation on a bipartisan high note, having passed a $4.6 billion spending bill to rush humanitarian aid to the U.S.-Mexico border.

All of that goodwill has now faded.

Lawmakers return to Washington this week more divided than ever and facing a series of new immigration policy crises, with an urgency to troubling conditions at the border for illegal immigrants, with President Trump sparking a clash over the 2020 census, and with the Homeland Security Department preparing a round of deportations of illegal immigrant families.

