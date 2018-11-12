Dems to Probe Trump Actions On AT&T, Amazon

Image Credits: Luismt94 / Wiki.

When Democrats take control of the U.S. House they plan to investigate the Trump administration’s attempt to block AT&T Inc from acquiring Time Warner, and whether officials sought to punish Amazon.com Inc by prodding the U.S. Post Office to hike shipping prices for the world’s largest e-commerce company, a senior Democrat and a congressional aide said on Sunday.

Speaking to online publication Axios, Representative Adam Schiff, who is expected to be the incoming chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Democrats will review if Trump used the powers of the federal government to punish the companies.

Representative Elijah Cummings, the likely incoming chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said the committee “may want to look into” if the White House retaliated against Amazon and AT&T.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Make Police States Hip Again? Google Offered STASI HQ For New Berlin Office

Make Police States Hip Again? Google Offered STASI HQ For New Berlin Office

Globalism
Comments
Trump Tells Europe to "Pay its Fair Share" For NATO After Macron Calls for EU Army

Trump Tells Europe to “Pay its Fair Share” For NATO After Macron Calls for EU Army

Globalism
Comments

UK Wages Rise After Migration Decreases

Globalism
comments

French Workers Blast Macron During Chaotic Factory Visit

Globalism
comments

Sex Attacks Up 70% in Just One German City

Globalism
comments

Comments