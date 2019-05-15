Dems to Stage Marathon Reading of Mueller Report

Image Credits: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call.

Democrats plan to deliver a marathon public reading of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, staged Thursday in a House committee room.

“This report illustrates a presidency founded in opportunism, devoid of respect for public service and the rule of law,” Representative Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania, vice chairwoman of the House Judiciary Committee and a leader of the reading effort, said in a statement. “This administration and its enablers do not want the American people hear the contents of this report.”

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

More than 20 Democrats plan to take part, reading in shifts in the House Rules Committee meeting room in the Capitol, according to a notice about the planned event.

Read more


Alex Jones breaks down how the mainstream media is attempting to make it look like President Trump’s businesses are losing money, when in fact, he has made great sacrifices to save the United States.


Related Articles

The ‘Equality Act’ Is a Danger to American Women

The ‘Equality Act’ Is a Danger to American Women

Government
Comments
Alabama Senate to Vote on Bill Banning Abortion

Alabama Senate to Vote on Bill Banning Abortion

Government
Comments

Beto, Kamala Plotting Media ‘Reintroduction’ as Biden Surges

Government
comments

Montana Governor Latest Dem to Join 2020 Race

Government
comments

Top Obama-Era FBI Lawyer ‘Nervous’ About DOJ Inspector General Investigation

Government
comments

Comments