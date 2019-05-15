Dems to Stage Marathon Reading of Mueller Report

Democrats plan to deliver a marathon public reading of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, staged Thursday in a House committee room.

“This report illustrates a presidency founded in opportunism, devoid of respect for public service and the rule of law,” Representative Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania, vice chairwoman of the House Judiciary Committee and a leader of the reading effort, said in a statement. “This administration and its enablers do not want the American people hear the contents of this report.”

More than 20 Democrats plan to take part, reading in shifts in the House Rules Committee meeting room in the Capitol, according to a notice about the planned event.

Read more



Alex Jones breaks down how the mainstream media is attempting to make it look like President Trump’s businesses are losing money, when in fact, he has made great sacrifices to save the United States.