Dems Under Intense Pressure to Score a Win For "Trump-Slayer" Jon Ossoff

Democratic leadership are under intense pressure from the far-left wing of the party to pull off a win in today’s special election in Georgia following special election loses in Kansas and Montana.

The special election in Georgia’s sixth congressional district between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel to replace now-Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price is neck-and-neck, with most polls indicating the race is too close to call.

Following special election loses in Kansas, to fill the seat of now-CIA Director Mike Pompeo, and Montana, to fill the seat of now-Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, Democrats are under intense pressure from the far-left wing of the party to capitalize on a supposed upswing of anti-Trump sentiment in the suburban Atlanta district and secure a win for Ossoff.

“The results of a single special election aren’t enough on their own to reliably predict what will happen in the upcoming 2018 midterms. But Georgia’s affluent, well-educated, and suburban, sixth congressional district fits the profile of the kind of districts Democrats may need to flip if they want to regain control of the House of Representatives,” wrote Clare Foran in the globalist-leaning magazine The Atlantic.

While a victory for Handel would signify opposition to President Trump will not be enough for Democrats to retake control of the House in the 2018 midterm elections, a victory for Ossoff could lead some establishment and moderate Republicans to defect from Trump’s agenda.

Ossoff has drawn significant criticism during the campaign for not actually living in Georgia’s sixth congressional district, indicating he moved outside the district to accommodate his girlfriend’s medical studies at Emory University.

Despite assuring voters he only lives three blocks away from the district, an investigate report by the Washington Free Beacon revealed Ossoff’s residence is a nearly two hour walk from the district.

President Trump took to Twitter to express his support for Handel, and call out Ossoff for not living in the district.

KAREN HANDEL FOR CONGRESS. She will fight for lower taxes, great healthcare strong security-a hard worker who will never give up! VOTE TODAY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2017