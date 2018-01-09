Dems Unveil ‘Stable Genius Act’ To Evaluate Trump’s Mental Health

Image Credits: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) unveiled legislation that would require presidential candidates to have a medical exam and publicly disclose the results before a general election.

“Before voting for the highest office in the land, Americans have a right to know whether an individual has the physical and mental fitness to serve as President of the United States,” Boyle said in a statement.

“While it is necessary to take the current President’s concerning behavior seriously and I support legislation to address these ongoing concerns, I believe we must also be proactive and do all we can to ensure a situation like this does not arise again.”

The new legislation comes after President Trump called himself a “very stable genius” Saturday on Twitter.

Since the phony Russia collusion investigation is predictably turning out to be what CNN’s Van Jones called a “nothingburger,” the left’s new tactic to unseat Trump is to invoke the 25th amendment and declare Trump “mentally unfit” to serve as president.

Just last week, a group of Democrat lawmakers met with a Yale psychiatry professor to discuss Trump’s mental fitness as a result of the anti-Trump gossip book Fire & Fury.

Dr. Brandy X. Lee told Congressional Democrats (and one Republican) last month that President Trump is “going to unravel, and we are seeing the signs,” according to Politico.

She also said Trump is “going back to conspiracy theories, denying things he has admitted before, his being drawn to violent videos.”

Lee also warned, “We feel that the rush of tweeting is an indication of his falling apart under stress. Trump is going to get worse and will become uncontainable with the pressures of the presidency.”

The “violent videos” Lee is referring to is Trump’s tweet of him tackling a CNN logo in a wrestling meme clip.


Related Articles

Zinke Removing Florida from Offshore Drilling Plan

Zinke Removing Florida from Offshore Drilling Plan

Government
Comments
Seattle Attempts to Impose Morality With Ridiculously High Taxes On Sugary Drinks

Seattle Attempts to Impose Morality With Ridiculously High Taxes On Sugary Drinks

Government
Comments

Clinton-Appointed Judge Rules Against Trump Administration On Rescinding DACA

Government
Comments

Democrats Admit They Need Illegals For Their Votes

Government
Comments

First Denaturalization Occurs After Start of Operation Janus, DOJ says

Government
Comments

Comments