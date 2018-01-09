Dems Unveil ‘Stable Genius Act’ To Evaluate Trump’s Mental Health

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) unveiled legislation that would require presidential candidates to have a medical exam and publicly disclose the results before a general election.

“Before voting for the highest office in the land, Americans have a right to know whether an individual has the physical and mental fitness to serve as President of the United States,” Boyle said in a statement.

“While it is necessary to take the current President’s concerning behavior seriously and I support legislation to address these ongoing concerns, I believe we must also be proactive and do all we can to ensure a situation like this does not arise again.”

The new legislation comes after President Trump called himself a “very stable genius” Saturday on Twitter.

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Since the phony Russia collusion investigation is predictably turning out to be what CNN’s Van Jones called a “nothingburger,” the left’s new tactic to unseat Trump is to invoke the 25th amendment and declare Trump “mentally unfit” to serve as president.

The Democrats’ 25th Amendment Martial Law Plan For Trump Revealed pic.twitter.com/6lUxuM9NeZ — infowars (@infowars) December 19, 2017

Just last week, a group of Democrat lawmakers met with a Yale psychiatry professor to discuss Trump’s mental fitness as a result of the anti-Trump gossip book Fire & Fury.

Dr. Brandy X. Lee told Congressional Democrats (and one Republican) last month that President Trump is “going to unravel, and we are seeing the signs,” according to Politico.

She also said Trump is “going back to conspiracy theories, denying things he has admitted before, his being drawn to violent videos.”

Lee also warned, “We feel that the rush of tweeting is an indication of his falling apart under stress. Trump is going to get worse and will become uncontainable with the pressures of the presidency.”

The “violent videos” Lee is referring to is Trump’s tweet of him tackling a CNN logo in a wrestling meme clip.