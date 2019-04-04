Dems 'Weaponize' Subpoenas, Tax Law in Bid to Take Down Trump

One House committee chairman officially fired off a request Wednesday for six years of President Trump’s tax returns, as another won the authority to issue subpoenas to demand special counsel Robert Mueller’s full investigative file of Mr. Trump.

The twin moves marked escalations in Democrats’ scrutiny of the president, and both threatened to spark legal battles.

House Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal, Massachusetts Democrat, sent his demand to the IRS for the president’s tax returns from 2013 through 2018. He also asked for returns from eight Trump entities, including his revocable trust and his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

