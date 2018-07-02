Denmark: 10 Out of Every 12 Rapes Committed by Migrants or Their Descendents

In yet another reminder of the huge problems that open border policies have caused Europe, a recent study found that 83% of rapes in Denmark are committed by migrants or their descendents.

A review of sentencing reports between January 2016 and May 2017 by the newspaper BT found that 10 out of every 12 rapes where the victim doesn’t know the perpetrator are committed by a person with a migrant background, with perpetrators typically originating from Macedonia, Somalia, Bulgaria, Iraq and Eritrea.

Integration and Immigration Minister Inger Støjberg said the situation was “completely horrible.”

“That says (there’s) something wrong with some of the immigrant communities in Denmark,” remarked Støjberg. “It’s something we’ve seen through many years that crime rates are much higher in immigrant circles than it is among Danes. And when I see these very rough rapes – including assault violence – it’s a clear sign that you have not integrated.”

Stockholm University Law Professor Christian Diesen said that migrants were overrepresented in rape statistics because of “poor integration” and because they “feel contempt for society.”

Diesen also said that a common theme was for migrant rapists to blame female victims for dressing provocatively, a common excuse amongst Muslims who come from modesty cultures that are strictly enforced at the expense of women’s rights.

A study by the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet found that 88 per cent of gang rapists in the neighboring Scandinavian country over the last six years have had a migrant background.

Other figures show that migrants from Muslim-majority nations commit 84 per cent of “very violent” rapes in Sweden.

Denmark’s next likely premier, Mette Frederiksen, the leader of the Danish Social Democrats, advocates making it impossible to claim asylum on Danish territory.

Hoping to avoid replicating the problems Sweden has had with mass immigration, “refugees” would first be sent to Danish refugee camps in Northern Africa and the Middle East before they were considered for asylum.

