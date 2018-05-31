Denmark Bans Islamic Full-face Veil in Public Spaces

Image Credits: MENAHEM KAHANA / Getty.

Denmark on Thursday became the latest European country to ban the Islamic full-face veil in public spaces in a move slammed by human rights campaigners as “a violation of women’s rights”.

“Anyone who wears a garment that hides the face in public will be punished with a fine,” says the law, which was passed by 75 votes to 30 in the Danish parliament.

Presented by the centre-right government, the legislation was also backed by the Social Democrats and the far-right Danish People’s Party.

The new rule will take effect on August 1.

Read more


Related Articles

North Korea Sanctions Must Be Lifted For Denuclearization, Russian Foreign Minister Says

North Korea Sanctions Must Be Lifted For Denuclearization, Russian Foreign Minister Says

World News
Comments
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Gun Control—in the U.S.

Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Gun Control—in the U.S.

World News
Comments

Script Flip: Russian Special Commission Exposes Election Meddling By US

World News
Comments

Italy Awaits Decision On Last-Ditch Deal to Avoid Snap Elections

World News
Comments

Populist Leader Says Sweden Will Cease to Be ‘Blond, Blue-Eyed,’ Sparks Debate

World News
Comments

Comments