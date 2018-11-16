Denmark Study: Immigration a "Failed Experiment"

Mikkel Andersson and Niels Jespersen call mass migration into Denmark a ‘failed experiment’ as the country would be better off without it.

In their newly published book “The Experiment That Failed”, the authors argue that especially non-Western migration has a bad effect on the country, making it more polarised and less secure.

In 35 years the number of non-Western migrants has almost ten folded: From 60,000 in 1983, to 500,000 in 2018. Andersson and Jespersen say that the effects of the group on Denmark’s society of 5.6 million people are mostly negative.

