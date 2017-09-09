Denmark suspends migrant settlement under UN program

Image Credits: Tetra Images.

Denmark won’t allow any refugees into the country this year under a United Nations program and will seek flexibility in determining how many may resettle in the future instead of a set quota, the Ministry of Immigration and Integration said.

Since 1989, Denmark has pledged to take 500 refugees a year selected by the UN for resettlement. The program is separate from European Union efforts to distribute migrants among member states, which has encountered fierce opposition from countries including Hungary.

Read more


Related Articles

ISIS supporters hail Hurricane Irma as ‘soldier of Allah’ & ‘another 9/11’

ISIS supporters hail Hurricane Irma as ‘soldier of Allah’ & ‘another 9/11’

World News
Comments
Is Trump's Election A Sign Of The End Times?

Is Trump’s Election A Sign Of The End Times?

World News
Comments

14yo girl serially raped by 40 men on Thai island – reports

World News
Comments

Massive 8.1 Earthquake Rocks Mexico, Central America

World News
Comments

‘Traitor to the People’: Protesters Jeered Merkel on Campaign Trail

World News
Comments

Comments