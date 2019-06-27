Denmark: Video of Pupils Being Taught to Chant "Allahu Akbar" Causes Controversy

A video showing Danish schoolchildren being trained how to perform a Muslim prayer and chant “Allahu Akbar” has stoked controversy.

The clip shows a boy of African descent in Muslim clothing demonstrating the Islamic prayer to a group of mainly ethnically Danish children.

He is then interrupted by a teacher who instructs the kids to say “Allahu Akbar,” after which the entire class kneels in prayer.

“The prayer took place at Thyregod School in Velje municipality in southern Jutland in November 2018,” reports Sputnik.

The clip was filmed by a Sudanese mother of one of the children. She was explicitly told not to upload the video to the Internet but did so anyway.

After the video was leaked, numerous people called for schools officials to resign, claiming that children were being ‘indoctrinated’ into Islam. According to headmaster Gert Hougaard, he has “never experienced anything like this”.

The Danish People’s Party’s Martin Henriksen demanded an explanation from the school and whether parental permission had been obtained, but was merely told that this was a routine part of the curriculum.

He also asked school management if they intended to teach pupils Islam’s “dark sides and widespread fundamentalism,” in addition to its “massive religious and social control.”

Numerous similar videos showing children in European countries being taught how to adopt Muslim practices have previously emerged.

Strangely enough though, there appear to be very few videos of Muslim kids being taught how to worship Christ in Christian churches.

