Dennis Quaid Praises Trump’s Early Travel Ban, Says POTUS "Doing a Good Job" Handling the Crisis

Actor Dennis Quaid has praised President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, giving a rare Hollywood thumb’s up to the commander in chief’s efforts to meet the country’s emergency needs while also trying to hold the economy together.

The star of The Right Stuff, Innerspace, and The Day After Tomorrow also revealed that as a young man, Ronald Reagan was his favorite president, saying that he voted for Reagan in 1980.

Dennis Quaid offered his words of praise for President Trump in an conversation with The Daily Beast to promote his new podcast “The Dennissance.”

