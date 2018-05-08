'Deodorant Challenge' Leaves Teen With Second-Degree Burns

A 15-year-old girl in England was left with horrific burns after deodorant was sprayed on her in the latest school craze.

Jamie Prescott, 42, said her daughter Ellie may need a skin graft after taking part in “The Deodorant Challenge” with her South Gloucestershire classmates.

The game involves spraying deodorant onto a person’s bare skin for as long as possible, and has left Ellie with an injury so bad it is still weeping three weeks on.

Ellie described her injuries as “really painful” and said yellow liquid leaks out of the wound.

