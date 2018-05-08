'Deodorant Challenge' Leaves Teen With Second-Degree Burns

Image Credits: SWNS.

A 15-year-old girl in England was left with horrific burns after deodorant was sprayed on her in the latest school craze.

Jamie Prescott, 42, said her daughter Ellie may need a skin graft after taking part in “The Deodorant Challenge” with her South Gloucestershire classmates.

The game involves spraying deodorant onto a person’s bare skin for as long as possible, and has left Ellie with an injury so bad it is still weeping three weeks on.

Ellie described her injuries as “really painful” and said yellow liquid leaks out of the wound.

Read More


Related Articles

Poll: More than three-quarters of Americans approve of Trump-Kim meeting

Poll: More than three-quarters of Americans approve of Trump-Kim meeting

Hot News
Comments
SCHLICHTER: Being a Christian Does Not Require You Submit To Leftist Tyranny

SCHLICHTER: Being a Christian Does Not Require You Submit To Leftist Tyranny

Hot News
Comments

Schools Teach Children That Alex Jones Is Evil

Hot News
Comments

Social Media Accuses Stormy Daniels of Sporting NXIVM Sex Cult Scar

Hot News
Comments

MSNBC’s Joy Reid Reportedly Sees ‘Significant Decrease In Audience Size’

Hot News
Comments

Comments