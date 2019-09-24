Depopulation Is The Answer To Climate Change

On Friday, September 20th Will Johnson went to a climate change rally in Austin, Texas.

He asked liberals about “climate change” and what they think needs to be done to address it.

Sadly, many of the protesters advocate population control as a solution to the alleged existential threat.

Students ditched class for the day to join the global movement to march against climate change, but who influenced them to believe the climate change narrative that has been disproven so many times?

Climate change activists swear that we have less than 12 years to live, citing mainstream media talking points and buzzwords.

In so doing they reveal that fear is the primary driver of this climate hysteria.

Eco-fascist Greta Thunberg released a hate-filled rant and looked at Donald Trump with a gaze that would turn mortal men to stone.