Eva Engberg, 60-years-old, was killed by a deported Iranian immigrant because he was able to easily return to the country unchecked, Fria Tider reports.

Eva inherited a farmhouse at Berghem in Umeå from her brother – but there was a problem.

52 year old, Amir Zamani, who had been convicted of a series of violent crimes, thought he was entitled to the use of the farmhouse garage. This was the result of an alleged debt from Eva’s brother.

