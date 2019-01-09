Deputy AG Rosenstein Set to Resign

Image Credits: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has overseen the Russian election meddling probe, is preparing to leave the U.S. Department of Justice in coming weeks as President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the department is set to take over, a department official said on Wednesday.

Rosenstein has had oversight of the U.S. Special Counsel’s probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible connections to Trump’s campaign. Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, an early Trump supporter during the presidential campaign, had recused himself.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein addresses the 66th annual Attorney General’s Awards Ceremony at the Daughters of the American Revolution Constitution Hall (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

William Barr, Trump’s pick to replace Sessions who was fired soon after the November midterm congressional elections, is set to appear for a confirmation hearing next week before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which must weigh his nomination before the full Senate considers his approval.

