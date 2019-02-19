Deputy AG Rosenstein to Step Down in March - Official

Rod Rosenstein, the U.S. deputy attorney general who appointed a special counsel to investigate possible ties between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign, is expected to step down by mid March, a Justice Department official said on Monday.

Rosenstein had been expected to depart shortly after new Attorney General William Barr assumed office. Barr was confirmed for the role by the U.S. Senate last week.

The Justice official said Rosenstein’s departure was not related to renewed allegations that he considered wearing a wire in meetings with Trump and using the 25th amendment of the U.S. Constitution to remove the president from office.

Read more



Alex Jones presents video footage from Fox’s Tucker Carlson program where he and Alan Dershowitz discuss the Democrats’ unconstitutional 25th Amendment coup plan to oust President Trump from office.