Deputy AG Rosenstein to Step Down in March - Official

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Rod Rosenstein, the U.S. deputy attorney general who appointed a special counsel to investigate possible ties between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign, is expected to step down by mid March, a Justice Department official said on Monday.

Rosenstein had been expected to depart shortly after new Attorney General William Barr assumed office. Barr was confirmed for the role by the U.S. Senate last week.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Justice official said Rosenstein’s departure was not related to renewed allegations that he considered wearing a wire in meetings with Trump and using the 25th amendment of the U.S. Constitution to remove the president from office.

Read more


Alex Jones presents video footage from Fox’s Tucker Carlson program where he and Alan Dershowitz discuss the Democrats’ unconstitutional 25th Amendment coup plan to oust President Trump from office.


Related Articles

Why The Fight From 1776 Rages To This Day

Why The Fight From 1776 Rages To This Day

Government
Comments
Government Road Management: Is There a Better Way?

Government Road Management: Is There a Better Way?

Government
Comments

Private Education: The Key to Educating the Poor

Government
comments

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She’s ‘Just Fine’ After Health Scares

Government
comments

Infowars Revealed the 25th Amendment/Deep State Coup Against Trump – in 2017!

Government
comments

Comments