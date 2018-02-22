Deputy Who Arrived At Shooting ‘Never Went In’ School

Broward County (Fla.) Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that a deputy was at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School while gunman Nikolas Cruz was shooting but “never went in,” even though the officer heard the gunshots and “clearly” knew a gunman was inside the school.

Seventeen people died as a result of the shooting last week.

“We’re not going to disclose the video at this time, and we may never disclose the video depending on the prosecution and the criminal case. What I saw was a deputy arrive at the west side of building 12 take up a position, and he never went in,” Sheriff Israel said.

BREAKING: Sheriff: Deputy on duty at school where 17 were killed never went inside to engage shooter and has now resigned. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 22, 2018

JUST IN: Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resource officer "never went in" to freshman building amid deadly Parkland shooting; "He should have went in. Addressed the killer. Killed the killer." — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 22, 2018

