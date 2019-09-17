Derailed: Democrat Impeachment Hearing Descends Into Full-Blown Circus

Image Credits: @RepDougCollins/Twitter.

The House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment inquiry hearing plunged into an all-out spectacle as Democrats accused former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski of aiding the president in “obstructing justice.”

The hearing quickly went south after Democrats lobbed insane accusations, loaded questions, and bizarre statements at Lewandowski, prompting the former campaign manager and Republican colleagues to respond in kind.

Lewandowski’s opening statement made it clear his thoughts on the true purpose of Tuesday’s hearing, charging Democrats with prolonging the fake Russia hoax despite special counsel Robert Mueller and the DOJ finding no evidence of collusion or obstruction of justice.

In this clip, Lewandowski mockingly refers to Swalwell (D-Calif.) as “President Swalwell” after the failed presidential candidate grilled him over why he wouldn’t read a question aloud.

When Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) asked Lewandowski if he was a “hit man or bag man” for Trump, Lewandowski responded, “I’m the good-looking man, actually.”

Lewandowski also shut down Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-Texas) after she launched into a rambling “rant” against him, seemingly with no question to ask him.

Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) appeared frustrated at Lewandowski’s refusal to answer certain questions protected by executive privilege.

Lewandowski also trolled Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) while being grilled about the Mueller report.

Republican members of the committee like Reps. Doug Collins (Ga.), John Ratcliffe (Texas), and Matt Gaetz (Fl.) also had opportunities to respond to the Democrats’ insane line of questioning and unbecoming conduct.

And this is just the first hearing of many more to come, as Nadler has vowed to proceed with a string of hearings until they can find something to use against Trump ahead of the 2020 election.

Watch Lewandowski’s full testimony before the House Judiciary Committee below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

The looming indictment of Andrew McCabe sheds light on the corrupt deep state bent on staging a coup against a duly elected President.


