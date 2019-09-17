Derailed: Democrat Impeachment Hearing Descends Into Full-Blown Circus

The House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment inquiry hearing plunged into an all-out spectacle as Democrats accused former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski of aiding the president in “obstructing justice.”

The hearing quickly went south after Democrats lobbed insane accusations, loaded questions, and bizarre statements at Lewandowski, prompting the former campaign manager and Republican colleagues to respond in kind.

Lewandowski’s opening statement made it clear his thoughts on the true purpose of Tuesday’s hearing, charging Democrats with prolonging the fake Russia hoax despite special counsel Robert Mueller and the DOJ finding no evidence of collusion or obstruction of justice.

Corey Lewandowski calls out Nadler & Judiciary Committee Democrats for continuing their vendetta against @realDonaldTrump. WATCH his full opening statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fDd5RPO8dS — GOP (@GOP) September 17, 2019

In this clip, Lewandowski mockingly refers to Swalwell (D-Calif.) as “President Swalwell” after the failed presidential candidate grilled him over why he wouldn’t read a question aloud.

Everything about this back and forth between Swalwell and Lewandowski is amazing but Lewandowski repeatedly calling him “President Swalwell” is *chef’s kiss* pic.twitter.com/456pbDer2d — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 17, 2019

When Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) asked Lewandowski if he was a “hit man or bag man” for Trump, Lewandowski responded, “I’m the good-looking man, actually.”

This. Hearing. Is. Such. A. Joke. A member of Congress actually just asked Corey Lewandowski, “Are you the hit man, the bag man, the look out, or all of the above?” Lewandowski responded with, “I think I’m the good looking man, actually…” Priceless. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/a2bZcJ6lC5 — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) September 17, 2019

Lewandowski also shut down Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-Texas) after she launched into a rambling “rant” against him, seemingly with no question to ask him.

Corey Lewandowski to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee: “Could you repeat the question? I didn’t hear it. Just a rant.” Full video here: https://t.co/4Y5h3ZMtW9 pic.twitter.com/1qbdGYkMsQ — CSPAN (@cspan) September 17, 2019

Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) appeared frustrated at Lewandowski’s refusal to answer certain questions protected by executive privilege.

This is pure gold ..Nadler’s face

Priceless 😅pic.twitter.com/gfj5joR6ry — Ruthann (@TeaBoots) September 17, 2019

Lewandowski also trolled Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) while being grilled about the Mueller report.

A rambling Johnson reading from the Mueller report tries hard to make something from nothing. Get’s blown out. 🤣 #lewandowskihearing pic.twitter.com/GaKVsGflKJ — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) September 17, 2019

Republican members of the committee like Reps. Doug Collins (Ga.), John Ratcliffe (Texas), and Matt Gaetz (Fl.) also had opportunities to respond to the Democrats’ insane line of questioning and unbecoming conduct.

“There are 135 Democrats and Socialists in the House of Representatives that have publicly come out for impeachment.” –@RepRatcliffe pic.twitter.com/OcScLx1Bt9 — GOP (@GOP) September 17, 2019

The greatest roll call vote in the history of the House. Brought to you by Doug Collins, featuring Corey Lewandowski. Jerry Nadler looks completely unprepared for this ridiculous hearing. pic.twitter.com/sZ3rksoonJ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 17, 2019

It’s a shame that you’re here Mr. Lewandowski. Jim @Comey should be sitting in that chair. He should be answering questions about why he did so much damage to the FBI and our country, including not giving you the briefing you were entitled to. pic.twitter.com/GSieeoJLGb — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) September 17, 2019

And this is just the first hearing of many more to come, as Nadler has vowed to proceed with a string of hearings until they can find something to use against Trump ahead of the 2020 election.

Watch Lewandowski’s full testimony before the House Judiciary Committee below:

Part 1:



Part 2:



