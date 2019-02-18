Deranged Leftist Pulls Gun on Trump Supporter For Wearing MAGA Hat

A deranged leftist pulled a gun on a Trump supporter and told him “it’s a good day for you to die” simply because the man was wearing a MAGA hat.

The incident occurred at a Sam’s Club in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Saturday.

Alleged victim Terry Pierce told police that the suspect, James Phillips, flipped off him and his wife because of their hats before brandishing a .40 caliber, shoving it in Pierce’s face and telling him, “It’s a good day for you to die.”

“I said, ‘Then pull the trigger. Put the gun down and fight me or pull the trigger. Whichever one you want.’ And he backed up and he said it again, he said, ‘It’s a good day for you to die,'” Pierce told 13 News.

Pierce then pursued Phillips as he ran off to the parking lot. Phillips was unable to leave because he had left his mother inside the store. A verbal altercation ensued during which Phillips accused Pierce of assaulting him, a claim that was disproved by surveillance footage.

Although cameras didn’t catch Phillips pulling the gun because he was out of sight, eyewitnesses confirmed that this did indeed happen.

When police arrested Phillips he was in possession of a Glock .40 caliber with a round chambered in his back pocket and two additional magazines in another pocket.

The suspect was arrested for wanton endangerment first degree and is now in the Warren County Regional Jail.

“I have as much right to wear that hat and support my country and my president as he has not to,” said Pierce.

The incident serves as yet another reminder that while the media will breathlessly report claims of violent attacks initiated by Trump supporters, such as the “hate crime” incident against Jussie Smollett which increasingly looks like it may have been staged by Smollett himself, attacks on Trump supporters by leftists are barely covered.

In a related story, a Vans store employee at the Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, Kansas, lost his job after yelling “f**k you” at a 14-year-old boy wearing a MAGA hat who entered the store with his family.

