Deranged: Leftists Mourning Tom Petty Ask, 'Why Not Trump?'

Image Credits: Gary Miller/Getty Images.

Leftists on Twitter predictably exploited rock legend Tom Petty’s reported death to lob “petty” attacks at US President Donald Trump.

On Monday following a horrific shooting massacre in Las Vegas, the world received word the “Free Fallin'” singer was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital in full cardiac arrest with no brain activity.

TMZ reports, “The singer is not expected to live through the day, but he’s still clinging to life.”

However, instead of paying their respects to the multi-platinum artist, leftists did what they do best and used Petty’s impending death as an opportunity to attack President Trump.

Is there any part of the leftist body politic Trump derangement syndrome hasn’t infected?

R.I.P. Mr. Petty.


