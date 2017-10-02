Deranged: Leftists Mourning Tom Petty Ask, 'Why Not Trump?'

Leftists on Twitter predictably exploited rock legend Tom Petty’s reported death to lob “petty” attacks at US President Donald Trump.

why can't these people die? why do we lose Tom Petty and have to keep Robertson, O'Reilly, and Trump… — Country Simple (@CountrySympl) October 2, 2017

On Monday following a horrific shooting massacre in Las Vegas, the world received word the “Free Fallin'” singer was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital in full cardiac arrest with no brain activity.

TMZ reports, “The singer is not expected to live through the day, but he’s still clinging to life.”

However, instead of paying their respects to the multi-platinum artist, leftists did what they do best and used Petty’s impending death as an opportunity to attack President Trump.

Tom Petty died?

F*CK! F*CK! F*CK!

WORST DAY EVER!

I know that somehow, someway, this is your fault @realDonaldTrump. You suck so bad. pic.twitter.com/epnbm3xSJR — Donald Trump (@USsupremeLeader) October 2, 2017

This is why there is no god. Tom Petty dies of a heart attack but fucking trump and his burger and fried chicken diet keeps on ticking — sean (@sheendra) October 2, 2017

HOW IS DONALD TRUMP ALLOWED TO LIVE BEYOND TOM PETTY'S DEATH?!? — Beauty Pill (@beautypill) October 2, 2017

American in-fighting broke Tom Petty's heart after @realdonaldtrump emboldened his fellow racist greedy assholes.. Trump killed Tom Petty 🙁 — ORANGE LAZARUS BIRD (@GriffKohout) October 2, 2017

Can we bargain Trump for Petty? Mostly serious about this. — Linds (@IbeSpaceJammin) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty passes & Donald Trump lives …. #MadWorld #RIPTomPetty — Lee Doherty (@IrishBeast78) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty is dead and trump is still alive? There is no god. #RIPTomPetty — Diana Pullen (@thatbitchdiana) October 2, 2017

Why did Tom Petty of all people have to die on my birthday? Really god? You couldn’t have taken Trump? — Beth 🌮 (@Slumerican_xx) October 2, 2017

Why did you take Tom Petty instead of Trump😭😭😭 — Shpongleyes :::) (@MrSahasrara) October 2, 2017

Today's been an overall shitshow and it had little to do with our shitshow POTUS @realDonaldTrump seriously, Tom Petty dies but Trump lives? — Joshua Layton (@rolandfinn) October 2, 2017

You took Tom Petty when you should've taken Trump 😭😤 — Emily (@emaeohara) October 2, 2017

Maybe Jesus can call Trump home with a massive heart attack and give us back Tom Petty — Ethan Schwartz (@ethanschwartz) October 2, 2017

Questions to the Universe: Why is Tom Petty gone & Dick Cheney is still alive? Why are 58 dead in Vegas and Donald Trump is still tweeting? — THE Newt Scamander (@noosch) October 2, 2017

Is there any part of the leftist body politic Trump derangement syndrome hasn’t infected?

R.I.P. Mr. Petty.