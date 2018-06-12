Deranged Media Offers Nothing But NEGATIVE Coverage Of Trump-Kim Summit

Covering perhaps the most politically historic moment of the 21st century so far, the mainstream media offered nothing but criticism and negativity toward the meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un, proving once again that their derangement and obsession with obstructing the President Trumps actual tangible progress toward world peace.

The AP’s ‘analysis’ concluded that “By Trump’s own yardstick, NKorea pact falls flat”, and highlighted everything they could think of that was missing from the pact, rather than focusing on anything that was in it:

CNN host Erin Burnett claimed that Trump was too jet-lagged to achieve anything from the summit:

CNN global affairs analyst and anti-Trump Republican Max Boot claimed that “any previous president could have done” what Trump did, arguing that the President “legitimated” Kim Jong Un, and that the entire summit was no biggie:

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes claimed that Trump was not “burdened by caring” about the outcome of the summit:

MSNBC’s Hardball host Chris Matthews and his panel of ‘experts’ concluded that President Trump is a “wannabe despot” who can “relate to authoritarians,” and wants to “fulfill his fantasy” to be a dictator like Kim Jong Un:

CNBC’s White House reporter, Christina Wilkie called the summit a a ‘stunning propaganda victory’ for North Korea, noting the flags in the background:

The two flags, the American and DPRK’s, side by side are a stunning propaganda victory for Kim. https://t.co/olzM0sZ2Eq — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) June 12, 2018

Because that’s never happened before right?

Obama poses for photo in Cuba with Che in the background: https://t.co/l0shgb9WKa pic.twitter.com/LsgVtlvGZm — The Hill (@thehill) March 21, 2016

NBC’s Jeremy Bash said that the Trump-Kim handshake was ‘disgusting’ and ‘a debasement of the American flag’:

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace dismissed the meeting, saying that it mattered not what the outcome is because “both men are liars”:

Fox News political analyst Brit Hume said it was ‘disconcerting’ to see Trump and Kim shaking hands:

Disconcerting to say the least to see POTUS shaking hands with the thug Kim Jong Un and saying he’s “honored.” Will only be worth it if Mike Pompeo is right about what he sensed in his NK meetings. We’ll know soon enough. — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 12, 2018

The BBC invented a conspiracy theory that North Korea was nefariously truing to infect Western journalists’ computers with malware on free USB fans provided:

CBS published a piece about how awful it would be if the two Koreas ever reunited:

And on and on it went.

Laura Ingraham hit the nail on the head about all this negative coverage. “This is where they are. The elites on the left want this president to fail,” Ingraham said. “To hell with nuclear war. If you have to have nuclear war to get Trump to fail, I think half of them are okay with that. I’m not exaggerating.”