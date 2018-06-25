Deranged Reiners: Trump Is 'Evil' Like Hitler, Supporters Are 'Hardcore Racists'

MSNBC talking head Rob Reiner was allowed more tv time to share his rampant Trump derangement, bringing on his own wife and declaring that Trump is like Hitler, and all Trump supporters are ‘hardcore racists’.

Reiner and his wife Michele appeared on Sunday’s AM Joy, hosted by Joy Reid, to impart their wisdom and expertise on immigration policy.

Reiner repeatedly stated that those who think people who try to enter the US illegally should be prosecuted are “racists”.

“Let’s cut to the chase — this is about racism. This is pure and simple racism — that’s all this is.” Reiner declared.

“He’s hoping that the people who support him will be ginned up and running to the polls to make sure that brown people don’t come into America. That’s exactly what’s going on here.” he added.

Reid suggested that Trump is attempting to rile up his base “by separating brown children and parents.”

Michele Reiner chimed in to exclaim that “This is based on racism, period,” adding that “they don’t want more brown people coming into this country.”

And then it inevitably happened… Trump is literally Hitler.

“I have to tell you, my mother was in Auschwitz. She got separated from her entire family — lost her entire family. I never thought I would live to see something like that, particularly in this country, ever again in my lifetime.” Reiner said.

There’s somewhat of a difference between lawfully policing the border and executing families in death camps though right?

“This is inhuman. What we’re doing in the United States of America is inhuman.”Reiner exclaimed, adding “It’s the only thing he can sell to that racist base of his.”

“They follow the exact pattern that Hitler has — I hate to say it — with the propaganda, even down to — the Red Cross went into Auschwitz. They cleaned it up for two days — it looked fine — they went back — they said everything seems fine there.” Michele Reiner added.

“It’s a fascist playbook.” Mr Reiner interjected.

“Every single thing that Obama did, he’s dismantling. Every single thing. And don’t tell me that’s not racist.” Mrs Reiner declared.

That is not racist. Trump signed an executive order overturning the Obama policy of separating children and families.

“To quote that new book that just came out, he is evil. He is evil.” Mrs Reiner continued, adding “And the thing is, I thought, ‘He’ll come in and he won’t really know because he’s not that smart smart, and he’ll just do a showmanship thing,’ but he’s evil.”

Okaaaaaaay. That didn’t come across as unhinged at all.

MSNBC continues to devote airtime to talking heads like this who look patently ridiculous as they rant about Trump being Hitler.

MSNBC talking head Donny Deutsch declared on Morning Joe Friday that Americans who agree with President Trump on immigration are akin to Nazi guards.

“If you vote for Trump then you, the voter, you, not Donald Trump, are standing at the border, like Nazis, going ‘you here, you here,’” Deutsch urged.