Deranged Student Steals Man's Trump Hat: "Your F***ing Freedom of Speech is Genocide, Homeboy!"

Viral video from the University of California shows a deranged Latina student throw a fit and advocate for white genocide after being confronted for stealing another students’ Trump hat.

Campus Reform reports:

A video of the incident obtained by Campus Reform shows an enraged female student taking the hat to the school’s Student Life Department as Matthew Vitale fruitlessly attempts to explain to the young woman that the hat is his property. “Your f***ing freedom of speech is genocide, homeboy.” “So this guy thought it would be a good idea to go into a conference wearing this f***ing hat,” the student who stole the hat states. “Look at the kind of sh*t he’s wearing, You know what this represents? This represents genocide—genocide of a bunch of people.”

Vitale then tries to explain that “you do not get to take other people’s property that is legally theirs in this country,” to which the unidentified thief replies, “man, f*** your laws.” “Do you have any f***ing conscience?” she goes on to ask, questioning why Vitale would dare to wear a MAGA hat on campus and telling him that his “f***ing freedom of speech is genocide, homeboy.” “I swear to God I could burn this sh*t. I swear to God I could burn this sh*t,” she continues as several staffers look on. “Are you people not going to do anything? She is stealing my property,” Vitale pleads, though the altercation went on for several more minutes.

After the student informs her he’s half Nicaraguan, she says she doesn’t care because he’s “white presenting.”

“We need to get rid of all y’all,” she says.

This is what unabashed racial hatred looks like. It’s being taught openly in our nation’s largest public universities and being funded by US taxpayers.

The current president of the University of California is Obama’s former Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano.

It’s long past time these factories of racial hate have their federal funding cut off entirely unless the Cultural Marxist professors who teach this garbage and their enablers are fired.