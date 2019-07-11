Dershowitz Admits He Got Massage At Epstein's Place But It Was From An 'Old, Old Russian Woman' And 'I Kept My Underwear On'

Image Credits: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Hulu.

Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime lawyer Alan Dershowitz admitted he got a massage while at Epstein’s house but reportedly said it was from an “old, old Russian woman” and “I kept my underwear on.”

From Crooks and Liars:

Yesterday, Axios’ Jonathan Swan was just floored when Dershowitz told them he did get a massage at Epstein’s residence but it was from a very “old, old Russian woman.”

Swan had the same reaction that we all did which is “What the hell is going on?” It’s insane.

[…] Epstein’s butler testified under oath that Dershowitz was present when underage girls were around, according to court filings.

In an interview via Skype, Dershowitz insisted he never saw an underage girl at Epstein’s house, but was worked on by an older lady. Huh?

“Were there young women in another part of the house giving massages when I wasn’t around? I have no idea of that,” he said.

“I kept my underwear on during the massage,” Dershowitz went on to stammer. “I don’t like massages particularly.”

Dare I say the walls are closing in?


Roger Stone details the inner workings of the Jeffrey Epstein case, and how President Trump called Epstein out publicly in the past.


Related Articles

Purple Haired Anti-Trump U.S. Soccer Star Rants: "I Deserve This"

Purple Haired Anti-Trump U.S. Soccer Star Rants: “I Deserve This”

U.S. News
Comments
Video: CNN Analyst Says Young People Need To Be "Trained" To "Do Away With" Conservative Media

Video: CNN Analyst Says Young People Need To Be “Trained” To “Do Away With” Conservative Media

U.S. News
Comments

Locals called Jeffrey Epstein’s Caribbean retreat ‘Pedophile Island’

U.S. News
comments

Video Shows ‘Battery’ Trump Was Accused Of Committing by Fmr Campaign Staffer Alva Johnson

U.S. News
comments

House Democrats use Obama era photo to promote “Kids in Cages” hearing

U.S. News
comments

Comments