Dershowitz: Anti-Trump Woman Threatened to "Stab Me Through the Heart"

During an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show last night, lawyer Alan Dershowitz revealed that a woman at a party in Martha’s Vineyard threatened to stab him in the heart because he doesn’t support impeaching Donald Trump.

“At a party this week on Martha’s Vineyard, a woman said if Dershowitz were here tonight, I’d stab him through the heart,” said the Harvard Law School professor.

“This is a Martha’s Vineyard woman saying she would stab me through the heart,” he emphasized.

Alan Dershowitz said a woman at a party in Martha’s Vineyard threatened to stab him in the heart because he didn't support impeaching Donald Trump.https://t.co/g2Po08SI8r pic.twitter.com/BHYymC0Ty8 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 6, 2018

The context of the discussion was how Dershowitz has been shunned by liberals, despite holding on to his classical liberal principles, simply because he doesn’t support the impeachment of Donald Trump. He was also attacked by MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough as being a puppet of Vladimir Putin.

The anecdote is another illustration of how the left’s hysterical tone in regard to the Trump administration’s policies is causing some on the left to speak and act out in unhinged ways.

Dershowitz went on to blame Professor Nicholas Negroponte for, “Leading the campaign to try to get other people to shun me in every way and not to engage with me,” before asserting that such individuals were “losing” because Americans “can’t stand people who try to stop speech and try to stop debate.”

“The Democrat Party has been taken over by radicals who have no interest in due process….they don’t want any dissent, they don’t want any argument,” said Dershowitz, adding that professors like Negroponte telling students not to engage with people they disagree with is a “terrible reflection of what’s going on in the United States of America.”

Dershowitz then challenged Scarborough to have him on his show, stating, “Let’s see if he has the guts to put me on his show so I can tell his viewers the truth.”

