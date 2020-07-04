Dershowitz Defends Ghislaine Maxwell’s Character As He Sues Epstein Victim for Accusing Him of Rape

In an opinion piece published Friday by Spectator USA, former Jeffrey Epstein legal defense team member Alan Dershowitz reminded the public that alleged Epstein madame Ghislaine Maxwell must be “presumed innocent,” and insisted that he and his wife “never saw her do anything inappropriate” during the many occasions on which they socialized with Epstein.

The piece, titled “The Ghislaine Maxwell I know,” starts off by explaining how Dershowitz and his wife were introduced to Maxwell by none other than Sir Evelyn and Lady Lynne de Rothschild.

“We subsequently met her on several occasions — generally in the presence of prominent people such as Bill and Hillary Clinton, Nobel Prize-winning scientists, presidents of universities, and prominent academic and business people,” Dershowitz says of Maxwell, who coincidentally happens to be the daughter of alleged Mossad spy Robert Maxwell.



Paul Joseph Watson guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and what it means for their Mossad connection.

Dershowitz insists that the only reason most people will presume Maxwell to be complicit in Epstein’s activities is because of a Netflix series “based largely on the accounts of two women with histories of making dubious accusations.”

Interestingly, some of the “dubious accusations” referenced by Dershowitz regarding one of the women, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, are against Dershowitz himself.

Dershowitz has responded to Giuffre’s accusation that he had sex her multiple times with at St. James Island by claiming that he only visited the island accompanied by his wife and daughter. Giuffre is currently pursuing a defamation lawsuit against Dershowitz.

Epstein’s former lawyer references additional accusations by those he describes as Epstein’s “alleged victims” in the piece, including accusations involving former Vice President Al Gore and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. Barak has a long history of close ties to Epstein, having admitted to visiting Epstein’s island and various private residences on multiple occasions.

The former prime minister was such a fixture at Epstein’s New York apartment building that residents could reportedly always tell when he was “crashing” there thanks to his flashy motorcade and Hebrew-speaking bodyguard detail.

Dershowitz also suggested that Maxwell’s lawyers may argue that she cannot be charged with crimes because the statute of limitations on those crimes has expired.

Dershowitz has previously claimed that the cushy plea deal he negotiated for Epstein in the late financier’s 2008 underage sex abuse case, during which Epstein could leave prison 7 days a week for 16 hours a day, including for visits to the luxury mansion where he sexually abused his victims, and enjoyed an unlocked cell door and private television set, was completely fair and that he would have no problem with negotiating the same deal or a better one.

Our powerful DNA Force Plus is now back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!