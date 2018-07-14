Dershowitz: Indictment of 12 Russians Proves Special Counsel 'Never Needed'

Former Harvard Law professor and constitutional scholar Alan Dershowitz said Friday’s announcement of indictments for 12 Russia military intelligence officers “proves that we never needed a special counsel,” Mediaite reported.

Dershowitz was responding to a question from Fox News host Martha MacCallum about a tweet by Rudy Giuliani, lawyer for President Donald Trump, who wrote after the indictments were announced, “The Russians are nailed. No Americans are involved. Time for Mueller to end this pursuit of the President and say President Trump is completely innocent.”

“It proves — this indictment proves that we never needed a special counsel,” Dershowitz said. “This indictment could have been brought by ordinary prosecutors, ordinary FBI agents. There’s no conflict here. It’s Russians they are going after. There is no president; There’s no people around the president.”

