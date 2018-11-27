Dershowitz: Mueller 'Not Going To Produce Balanced, Fair Report'

FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report is going to be an unfair hit job against President Trump, according to Democrat lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

“Mueller is not going to produce a neutral report,” he said on “America’s Newsroom” on Tuesday.

“He’s not going to be fair. He’s going to produce what he believes is gonna be a devastating attack. He’s going to put together everything. He’s going to use information from [Paul] Manafort and others without necessarily disclosing that they’re liars. And so the president’s team has to be ready.”

Dershowitz warned Trump’s legal team needs to prepare the president for Mueller’s politically “devastating” move.

“Mueller is a smart guy,” he continued. “He has very smart prosecutors. They’re going to put together every bit of evidence and create a mosaic which points to the White House, the Oval Office, the president. And it’s not responded to, it could be devastating. That’s my point. Mueller is not going to produce a balanced, fair report.”