Dershowitz: No Evidence of Crime Found Within Trump-Cohen Tape

Liberal attorney Alan Dershowitz explained why he believes the Trump-Cohen tape couldn’t contain evidence of a crime on Saturday night’s “Justice With Judge Jeanine.”

When the subject of the Trump-Cohen tape came up, the Harvard professor focused on whether or not, as Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed earlier, the tape was “played around” with, stating that the tape should be “subjected to forensic analysis” to find out what exactly was said.

“We must stretch the words to find what out exactly what the president said, what the context was, and most of important why it ended at a particular point,” said Dershowitz.

