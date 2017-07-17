Dershowitz: 'Shocked How Far Left Stretching Existing Laws,' Talking Treason Without Evidence

Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, who voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, told Fox News’s Jeanine Pirro he sees no crime in Donald Trump Jr’s behavior.

“I’m shocked as a civil libertarian, and a criminal lawyer and a liberal at how liberals are, some of them at least, prepared to stretch existing laws, talk about treason, talk about other kinds of crimes that just don’t exist when it comes to the facts as we know them about this meeting,” he said. “So I’m going to keep insisting we stop accusing people of crime when there is no evidence of crime.”

Pirro followed up, asking if receiving valuable information from a foreign national could be prosecuted under campaign finance laws.

