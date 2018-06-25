DeSantis Joins Call for Trump to Indict Raul Castro

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R., Fla.) is calling on President Donald Trump to impose more severe economic sanctions against the Cuban government and to indict Raul Castro, the island nation’s former president who remains the top leader of Cuba’s Communist Party.

DeSantis, who chairs the House Oversight Committee’s national security panel, this week expressed deep concern about the Cuban government’s record of oppressing its people, murdering Americans, and working with some of the world’s worst actors, including Iran, North Korea, and Venezuela, to undermine U.S. interests.

During a Wednesday hearing, DeSantis decried the Obama administration’s decision to release three men convicted for their roles in connection with the illegal shoot down in 1996 of two American civilian aircraft that killed three Americans and a U.S. legal resident.

Read more