DeSantis Wins, Scott Calls on Nelson to Concede

A machine recount of more than 8 million ballots has confirmed Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis’s victory over Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum in the governor’s race while the Senate race between Florida Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson heads to an automatic hand recount.

DeSantis won by 33,684 votes, but Scott’s 13,427 margin over Nelson is well below the 0.25 percent difference that automatically triggers a manual recount of under and over votes.

An example of an undervote is voting only for the U.S. Senate on the ballot. An overvote would be accidentally selecting more than one candidate in a particular race.

With the statewide machine recount finished, our margin of victory has increased by nearly 1000 votes. @SenBillNelson, it’s time to admit this race is over. — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) November 15, 2018

