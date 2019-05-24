Describing Self as 'Patriot' Could Land You on Watch List, British Army Warns Troops

Soldiers who describe themselves as “patriots” could end up on an “extreme right-wing” watch list, according to a cheat sheet of “indicators & warnings” reportedly published by the British Army.

The Bingo-style cheat sheet, which appeared on Zero Hedge, generalizes service members who think of themselves as “patriots” as racists who hold “extreme right-wing” views.

The flyer also claims that service members who talk to colleagues “in closed social media groups” or make “inaccurate generalizations” about the government are also worth monitoring as potential “extreme right-wingers” who harbor racism.

Of course, the irony here is that the flyer is making inaccurate generalizations about people who call themselves “patriots” while warning others to be on the look out for those who make “inaccurate generalizations” about the government.

For one thing, it isn’t a stretch to say that there’s thousands of people across the world who consider themselves patriots to their country and are NOT racists at all.

In fact, there are plenty of war heroes who succeeded in defending their countries while overcoming racism – and they truly are patriots in the purest sense of the word.

“[Yet], if you consider yourself a patriot who talks to people in closed social media groups, have scary tattoos or stickers, or make ‘inaccurate’ comments about the left or government, you may be an extreme right-winger [according to this flyer],” Zero Hedge stated.

This brings to mind the wildly-criticized 2009 Missouri Information Analysis Center (MIAC) report which generalized Ron Paul supporters as potential domestic terrorists.

That report likewise instructed law enforcement to be on the lookout for drivers with Ron Paul bumper stickers because the report claimed they could be dangerous individuals.



Here’s how hard times create strong men – and why men should face challenges as opportunities for personal growth.