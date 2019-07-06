Desperate Biden Warns Dem Rivals: I Got Dirt On All of You!

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden threatened his Democrat rivals on Friday, warning that he may release information about their “pasts” to bring his numbers back up.

During a CNN interview, Biden hinted he’s prepared to do what he has to do to win the Democratic nomination, but said he doesn’t want to “go there.”

“I mean, I get all this information about other people’s pasts, and what they’ve done and not done. And you know, I’m just not going to go there. If we keep doing that — I mean, we should be debating what we do from here,” Biden said.

Biden dropped 5 points after the first Democrat debate last month, while contender Kamala Harris jumped 7 after ripping him on his recent comments about working with segregationist lawmakers decades ago.

Biden had stated in May that he would not attack other Democrat candidates during the primary season, in a bid to cultivate a positive “Uncle Joe” persona and brand himself as the “positive” candidate.

Trump, sensing blood in the water, called the former VP a “reclamation project” due to his objectively terrible record on China, national security, and other issues.

“Joe Biden is a reclamation project. Some things are just not salvageable. China and other countries that ripped us off for years are begging for him. He deserted our military, our law enforcement and our healthcare. Added more debt than all other Presidents combined. Won’t win!” he tweeted Saturday.

As we reported, Biden’s campaign has been on rocky ground from the start, from his bizarre groping behaviors to his constant slurring and stammering during speeches.

Biden even tried to claim Russia wouldn’t have meddled in the 2016 under his watch — which is either exactly what happened, or he unwittingly admitted that the Russian election meddling was a farce from the beginning.