"Desperate" Dem Candidate Thinks Obama Endorsement Will Help

Hoosier businessman Mike Braun’s campaign charged in a statement on Thursday that Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) is so desperate for voter enthusiasm that he drafted former President Barack Obama to campaign for him.

The Indianapolis Star reported on Wednesday that Obama will campaign for Donnelly and other Democrat candidates on Sunday.

Josh Kelley, Braun’s campaign spokesman, said that Donnelly has become so desperate for voter enthusiasm that he got Obama to remind Hoosiers about Donnelly’s support for Obamacare and outsourcing jobs to Mexico.

