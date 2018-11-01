"Desperate" Dem Candidate Thinks Obama Endorsement Will Help

Image Credits: White House / Flickr.

Hoosier businessman Mike Braun’s campaign charged in a statement on Thursday that Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) is so desperate for voter enthusiasm that he drafted former President Barack Obama to campaign for him.

The Indianapolis Star reported on Wednesday that Obama will campaign for Donnelly and other Democrat candidates on Sunday.

Josh Kelley, Braun’s campaign spokesman, said that Donnelly has become so desperate for voter enthusiasm that he got Obama to remind Hoosiers about Donnelly’s support for Obamacare and outsourcing jobs to Mexico.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Pence Blasts Oprah in Georgia Race: "This Ain’t Hollywood"

Pence Blasts Oprah in Georgia Race: “This Ain’t Hollywood”

Government
Comments
Former Fox News Host Reportedly Offered Job of UN Ambassador

Former Fox News Host Reportedly Offered Job of UN Ambassador

Government
Comments

Kavanaugh Declines $600,000 GoFundMe Award

Government
Comments

Number of Homeless Vets Drops Under Trump

Government
Comments

Wzorek Case Shows Legal Corruption from Chicago to Supreme Court

Government
Comments

Comments