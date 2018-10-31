Desperate: EU must Beg Britain to Stay - Sarkozy

Europe should be bending over backwards to woo Britain back to the EU and scrap any out-of-date Euro rules which stand in the way of this, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy warned today.

Mr. Sarkozy said it was crazy to just let Europe’s second-biggest economy walk away without a fight – and that MEPs should put a stop to Brexit divorce negotiations and draw up a new treaty to woo back the UK and help build “tomorrow’s Europe.”

He said: “We are losing Europe’s second-largest economy, the UK, and the only thing we’re interested in is the divorce agreement. Not once have we asked ourselves whether this divorce is avoidable. Because I know that it is.”

