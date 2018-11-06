Desperate: Over 1,000 EU Firms Fight to Stay in London

Image Credits: Colin / Wikimedia Commons.

Over 1,300 EU firms have signed up to a provincial agreement to keep access to London in the case of a No Deal Brexit.

City AM have reported on the Financial Conduct Authority releasing figures showing around 1,300 EU firms were seeking participation in a 3 year temporary permission regime to avoid disruption in a No Deal scenario.

Chief Executive of the lobby organization TheCityUK, Miles Celic, has said: “Whatever the final outcome of the Brexit negotiations, the UK’s pivotal role as Europe’s financial center and a gateway to international markets will not change. This is demonstrated by the keen interest that EU firms have shown in making sure they do not lose access to London in the event of a No Deal Brexit.

