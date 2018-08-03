Desperation: MSNBC Host Wants Facebook Shut Down to Stop 'Fake News'

An MSNBC contributor recently called for Facebook to shut down its social media service for millions of users in order to tackle the scourge of Fake News.

Media analyst Mark Dice reports on the latest liberal hysteria coming from the lunatic left:

Watch Mark’s latest interview on The Alex Jones Show:


