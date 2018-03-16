‘Despicable’: Police Memo Said Telford Girls ‘Consented’ to Sex Abuse with Groomers

Image Credits: flickr, sludgeulper.

Police officers investigating the Telford grooming gang scandal, possibly the largest in UK history, were sent an internal memo telling them “in most cases the sex is consensual”.

The initial police probe, Operation Chalice, identified at least 100 potential victims in Telford targeted between 2007 and 2009. However, fewer than ten men were jailed despite the police admitting as many as 200 groomers may be involved.

West Mercia Police sent the memo the year after Chalice was closed, to officers investigating on-going child sexual exploitation in the force area, The Mirror reports. Officers also considered some of the young victims as prostitutes.

Commenting on the revelations, UKIP London Assembly Member David Kurten, blasted: “Telford Police memo on children consenting to abuse is despicable. The UK age of consent is 16.

Read more


Related Articles

Russia to expel UK diplomats as crisis over nerve toxin attack deepens

Russia to expel UK diplomats as crisis over nerve toxin attack deepens

World News
Comments
North Korean foreign minister visits Sweden amid summit speculation

North Korean foreign minister visits Sweden amid summit speculation

World News
Comments

Church Forced to Remove the Word ‘Jesus’ From Easter Advertising

World News
Comments

Failed Afghan asylum seeker is arrested in Germany for killing his girlfriend because she refused to convert to Islam

World News
Comments

In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid

World News
Comments

Comments