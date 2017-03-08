Despite Political Boycotts, Ivanka Trump’s Brand Boasts Record Sales For February

Sales for Ivanka Trump’s brand have skyrocketed since the beginning of February despite boycotts.

Though Nordstrom publicly dropped the first daughter’s brand from its stores in early February citing low sales performance, a new report claims that Ivanka’s sales more than tripled that month.

Abigail Klem, who took over as president of the line after Ivanka parted ways with it when her father became president, said record sales were reported.

“Since the beginning of February, they were some of the best performing weeks in the history of the brand,” Klem said during an interview with Refinery 29. “For several different retailers Ivanka Trump was a top performer online, and in some of the categories it was the [brand’s] best performance ever.”

Read more