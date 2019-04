The attention span of the population has been shrinking for decades as the globalists seek even more control over the population.

Dr. Nick Begich joins Alex Jones in-studio to expose the attack on our minds by Big Tech.

Dr. Begich also discusses how we must respect ourselves because we are children of God, and in turn, we are apart of God’s interconnected consciousness.

So by respecting ourselves, we connect with our creator and can harness our own free will for good.