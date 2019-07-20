Detective Shares Names Of Two Alleged Epstein Female Fixers with Feds

A private investigator who has followed Jeffery Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking crimes for more than a decade said he shared the names of two women who may have procured underage girls for the financier with federal authorities.

Michael Fisten told CNN that associates of Epstein claim the financier traveled with two young women who would find young girls for him in recent years. He did not name the alleged fixers but said he has given their names to authorities.

Epstein and prosecutors negotiated a plea deal more than a decade ago that allowed Epstein to plead guilty to less serious sex offenses and avoid punishment for alleged trafficking crimes that carried a harsher prison sentence.

Epstein was sentenced to 13 months in jail on prostitution charges but was allowed to leave jail for 12 hours a day, six days a week. His victims were not told of the plea deal.

Epstein was arrested earlier this month and charged with sex trafficking. He is accused of abusing dozens of young girls at his Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida, residences and enlisting his victims to recruit other girls.

Read more

Nick Begitch details the unfolding case of Jeffrey Epstein and what it means for some of the world’s top power brokers.