Detroit Nursing Home Attacker Pleads Not Guilty; Allegedly Robbed Victim After Beating Him

It’s looking like 20-year-old Detroit nursing home attacker Jaden Hayden may be looking to escape punishment by claiming insanity or diminished mental capacity.

From CNN:

The 20-year-old man accused of beating a 75-year-old in a Detroit nursing home pleaded not guilty to assault Sunday, said Maria Miller, Wayne County assistant prosecuting attorney.

Battle to reopen America intensifies — spread and share this critical link to bypass the censorship! Jaden T. Hayden of Ypsilanti was charged with two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, larceny in a building and two counts of stealing/retaining a financial transaction without consent, according to a news release from the Wayne Country Prosecutor’s Office. Hayden’s arrest and charges come after a video surfaced of him attacking the elderly man — identified as as Norman Bledsoe — at Westwood Nursing Center in Detroit, police said. Both were residents of the nursing home, though Hayden “is not a long-term resident of Westwood, but he was recently admitted for recovery and rehabilitation purposes on a temporary stay,” according to a statement from the nursing home’s attorneys.

His father claimed he was sent there after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Video of the incident shows Bledsoe being repeatedly punched and covered in blood. The suspect can be heard saying, “Get the f*** off my bed” several times in the video after beating the victim. Nursing home staff heard the incident and assisted Bledsoe, who was taken to the local hospital for treatment after Hayden told staff Bledsoe had fallen out of his bed, the release said. […] He is also accused of stealing credit cards from the victim, according to the release.

Tucker Carlson on Friday released a segment highlighting the epidemic of abuse at nursing homes in the New America™:

Tucker Carlson On Shocking Abuse In Nursing Homes "The monster throwing those punches is 20 years old, the helpless resident he is smashing in the face is 75…the video wound up on social media…people saw it and called police. They arrested him, he's in jail tonight." pic.twitter.com/Np8rELLhxu — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 23, 2020

Whatever you do: don’t notice any patterns.

