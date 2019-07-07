Detroit Youth Music Festival Offers Different Ticket Prices For Whites, Non-Whites

A Detroit youth music festival is offering different ticket prices for different races, leading one rapper to withdraw from the event.

AfroFuture Fest tickets for “persons of color” cost half as much as tickets for “non-persons of color,” according to the event page.

Early bird tickets for white attendees run at $20, while early bird tickets for non-white attendees cost $10. After July 17, tickets for white people will cost $40, while tickets for non-white people will cost $20.

OFFICIAL LINE UP For Afrofuture Fest IS HERE✨✨✨ We’re activating the BLACK farm grounds of FEEDOM FREEDOM(866 Manistique) & YES, this is happening on BLACK Detroit’s Eastside Early Bird POC Tickets are $10 & $20 for NONPOC’s & on sale until JULY 17thhttps://t.co/IAiMD22dRy pic.twitter.com/EUgf50EgqN — Afrofuture Youth (@AFYDet) July 4, 2019

A spokeswoman for Eventbrite, a popular ticketing website hosting the festival, said the event will be removed if the terms aren’t changed.

“Our mission is to bring the world together through live experiences. We strive to provide a platform that enables people to gather for their chosen purpose, and that reflects diverse viewpoints, so long as they don’t violate our Terms,” the spokeswoman told the Daily Caller News Foundation in an emailed statement.

Read more



On This July 5th Live Show Alex Jones is joined by Leo Zagami, Robert Barnes, and Paul Joseph Watson who break down Trump’s victory yesterday honoring our American history and legacy. This is an exceptional show that you must see to believe.