Deutsche Bank Says it Didn't Flag Kushner Accounts as 'suspicious'

German bank Deutsche Bank is pushing back on a report that it flagged an account tied to President Trump’s son-in-law and aide Jared Kushner for “suspicious transactions.”

The bank said in a statement that the report was wrong and that it would take legal action against the reporting, according to Reuters.

“It is wrong to assert that Deutsche Bank supplied the German financial supervisory authority BaFin with a report stating that the real estate investor Jared Kushner or companies or persons associated with him may have channeled suspect funds via Deutsche Bank when executing their transactions,” the bank said. “We are taking legal action regarding this reporting.”

