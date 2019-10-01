Devastating Compilation: MSM Promotes 6th Grade Hate Hoaxer’s Claims

Last week the media ate up a black sixth-grader’s claims that she was attacked by three white boys who pinned her down, called her names and cut her hair.

But on Monday, the girl’s family came forward to admit her claims were fabricated and that no such hate crime had taken place, leaving the media looking pretty stupid for buying the story hook, line and sinker.

Check out a compilation from Grabien showing numerous mainstream media outlets pushing the hate hoax:

RELATED: JUSSIE SMOLLETT TRIGGERED AFTER BEING COMPARED TO 6TH GRADE RACE HOAXER

RELATED: ANOTHER HATE HOAX: BLACK GIRL WHO CLAIMED WHITE CLASSMATES CALLED HER NAMES, CUT HER DREADS — ADMITS SHE MADE IT ALL UP!

RELATED: NY TIMES REMOVES RACE CONTEXT AFTER BLACK GIRL ADMITS FAKING HATE CRIME

By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Election Blacklist: YouTube Buries Viral Video of Hillary Clinton Lying For 13 Minutes Straight

Election Blacklist: YouTube Buries Viral Video of Hillary Clinton Lying For 13 Minutes Straight

U.S. News
Comments
Kamala Harris Demands Twitter Ban Trump

Kamala Harris Demands Twitter Ban Trump

U.S. News
Comments

NY Times Removes Race Context After Black Girl Admits Faking Hate Crime

U.S. News
comments

SNL Suggests Assassinating President Trump Instead Of Impeachment

U.S. News
comments

Bush-Era Ethics Lawyer Says Trump Shouldn’t Be Allowed to Command Military After “Civil War” Tweet

U.S. News
comments

Comments