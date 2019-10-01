Devastating Compilation: MSM Promotes 6th Grade Hate Hoaxer’s Claims

Last week the media ate up a black sixth-grader’s claims that she was attacked by three white boys who pinned her down, called her names and cut her hair.

But on Monday, the girl’s family came forward to admit her claims were fabricated and that no such hate crime had taken place, leaving the media looking pretty stupid for buying the story hook, line and sinker.

Check out a compilation from Grabien showing numerous mainstream media outlets pushing the hate hoax:

Watch how the media hyped-up the latest fake hate crime that turned out to be another hoax. pic.twitter.com/BFuUM7GdEf — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) September 30, 2019

