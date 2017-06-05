Devastating Global Cyber Attack Imminent, Warn Experts

Experts have warned that a devastating global cyber attack is imminent.

The hack, called ‘ExplodingCan’, targets computers running on Microsoft Windows 2003, which means that it could be used to attack 375,000 computers worldwide.

This puts it in the same risk category as last month’s WannaCry ransomware attack which caused mayhem around the world, crippling vital servers such as those used by the NHS.

ExplodingCan has been created by the Shadow Brokers hacking group, which was also responsible for the WannaCry attack, and attributed to an organisation linked to the NSA.

