President Donald Trump responded to questions about CNN’s recent actions Thursday during a speech in Poland.

Now you can enter Infowars’ “Great CNN Meme War” contest for a chance to win $20,000!

Make your meme, complete with “infowars.com” on the image, and send it to cnn@infowars.com. Participants are also encouraged to share their memes on social media with the hashtag #CNNMemeWar.

The Great CNN Meme War Has Begun! Best Of CNN Dank Memes Vol 1